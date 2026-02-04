Josh D’Amaro To Replace Bob Iger As Disney CEO: His Career And Challenges Ahead

Walt Disney names Josh D’Amaro as next CEO, set to succeed Bob Iger on March 18
Iger said he steps aside confidently, citing Disney’s strong prospects and growth
Disney said the move prioritises stability as Disney navigates streaming challenges and leans on reliable businesses
Walt Disney has named Josh D’Amaro as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ending months of speculation over Bob Iger’s successor. The company said D’Amaro will take charge on March 18, when Iger is set to step down from the role.
In a statement, Iger said, “I feel confident handing over the reins at a time when Disney’s prospects look strong,” adding that he was proud to step aside with the company positioned for long-term growth across its businesses.
Meanwhile, the board said the appointment reflects a focus on stability and execution, particularly as Disney works through challenges in streaming and content while relying more heavily on its dependable businesses.
Who is Josh D’Amaro
D’Amaro has spent 28 years at Disney and currently leads the Experiences division, which includes theme parks, resorts and cruise lines. The unit has emerged as Disney’s most consistent profit generator in recent years, helping offset losses in streaming and pressure on traditional television.
D’Amaro joined Disney in 1998 at Disneyland Resort and moved steadily up the ranks in the organisation. He now oversees 12 theme parks and 54 resorts around the world, leading a workforce of about 185,000 people. According to the BBC, the division reported revenue of $36 billion last year.
During his tenure, D’Amaro led major projects such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and World of Frozen. He has also pushed digital initiatives, including a collaboration with the company behind Fortnite, signalling a broader approach to fan engagement.
Under his new contract, D’Amaro will earn a base salary of $2.5 million. According to the reports, his pay includes a one-time award of about $9.7 million and Disney shares worth roughly $26 million a year, along with bonuses linked to performance.
Challenges Ahead
D’Amaro takes charge at a sensitive moment for the company. Disney faces political scrutiny in the United States, with Republican leaders accusing it of promoting progressive values. The firm recently drew attention after temporarily suspending late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over comments linked to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The parks business has also faced criticism over rising ticket and travel costs, while investors remain unhappy with Disney’s lagging share price. Shares slipped about 1% in early trading after the announcement.
Analysts say that even though theme parks bring in steady income, Disney’s long-term success still depends on how well its films and shows perform. After past leadership changes, the company is now looking for a smoother transition and more stability at the top.