‘Historic, Ambitious Budget,’ PM Modi Says in Light of Union Budget 2026

In light of the Union Budget for 2026–27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the budget is historic, ambitious, futuristic, and sensitive. He stated that it addressed the aspirations of the country towards its journey to Viksit Bharat 2047, ensuring the welfare of women, youth, farmers, and the poor. The Union Budget was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. The 2026 budget marked her ninth consecutive budget presentation, making her second only to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented ten budgets.