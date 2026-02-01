  1. home
  2. Budget
  3. Govt proposes duty exemption on aircraft parts raw materials for defence mro sector

Govt Proposes Duty Exemption on Aircraft Parts Raw Materials for Defence MRO Sector

Defence budget raised to Rs 7.85 lakh crore, highest allocation among ministries

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Govt also exempted basic customs duty on components for manufacture of civilian aircrafts
info_icon

Aiming to boost India’s self-reliance in defence aviation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a full exemption from basic customs duty on raw materials and components used for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft by defence sector units.

“It is proposed to exempt basic customs duty on raw materials imported for manufacture of parts of aircraft to be used in maintenance, repair, or overhaul requirements by Units in the Defence sector,” said FM in her budget speech for FY27 on Sunday.

Sitharaman also proposed to exempt basic customs duty on components and parts required for the manufacture of civilian, training and other aircrafts.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In FY27, the government has allocated Rs 7.85 lakh crore to Defence Ministry, up from Rs 6.81 lakh crore last year. It is the highest allocation among ministries.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×