L&T Vyoma Breaks Ground For 40 MW Green, AI-Ready Data Centre in Navi Mumbai

Prashant Chiranjive Jain, Head - Corporate Centre, L&T, said, "Navi Mumbai is a strategic hub for India's digital economy. This groundbreaking sets a new benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure, delivering the demanding performance requirements of generative AI while remaining firmly anchored in sustainable, low-carbon operations." The Mahape data centre will strengthen L&T Vyoma's colocation and build-to-suit portfolio and aligns with its three-pillar strategy covering hyperscale-ready campuses, AI-centric and sovereign cloud infrastructure, and comprehensive colocation offerings supported by edge and disaster recovery solutions.