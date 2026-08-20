Sensex gains 628 points, Nifty rises 154 as all sectors end higher.
Lower global yields, firmer rupee and broad-based buying lift equities.
IT and financials lead gains, while elevated crude remains a key risk.
Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday, with the Nifty settling above 24,200 as buying across sectors helped domestic equities snap a week-long losing streak.
The Sensex gained 628.04 points, or 0.82%, to settle at 77,537.72, while the Nifty 50 rose 153.55 points, or 0.64%, to 24,231.85.
Market breadth remained positive, with 2,367 shares advancing, 1,778 declining and 173 remaining unchanged.
IT, Financials Lead Broad-Based Gains
All sectoral indices ended in the green. The Nifty Media index led the gains, rising 2%, followed by Realty, which advanced 1.4%.
Auto, FMCG, pharma, IT, private bank and infrastructure indices gained between 0.4% and 0.8%.
Among individual Nifty stocks, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Shriram Finance were the biggest gainers.
Hindalco Industries, Bharat Electronics, Tata Consumer Products, InterGlobe Aviation and Nestle India were among the top losers.
Broader markets also participated in the recovery, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.4% and the Nifty Smallcap index gaining 0.7%.
Bond Yield Relief Supports Market Sentiment
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said markets found relief after the US Treasury stepped in to contain the rise in global bond yields, triggering a broad-based rebound.
Advertisement
"The intervention has dragged down the dollar, which, along with a firmer rupee and easing yield pressures, boosted attractiveness to EMs," Nair said.
He added that the recovery was widespread across sectors, led primarily by IT and financial stocks, as a cooling yield environment supports spending.
The Indian rupee also snapped its three-day losing streak, ending higher at 95.71 per dollar compared with the previous close of 95.76.
However, Nair said the market's optimism remains guarded as elevated crude oil prices, driven by unresolved US-Iran tensions, continue to pose risks to inflation and corporate profitability.
"The near-term outlook is likely to hinge on the direction of global yields, energy prices and geopolitical developments, with sustained stability needed to keep earnings momentum and foreign inflows intact," he said.