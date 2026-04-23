LinkedIn Taps Dan Shapero as CEO: What His Leadership Could Bring

LinkedIn named Dan Shapero its new CEO, replacing Ryan Roslansky
Roslansky will remain Microsoft EVP overseeing Office and platforms
The move aligns with deeper AI integration and broader Microsoft leadership changes
In a major leadership shift, LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, announced the appointment of Dan Shapero as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Ryan Roslansky, who has led the company since 2020.
The move comes as the professional networking platform accelerates its focus on artificial intelligence and deeper integration within Microsoft’s ecosystem.
Roslansky’s transition marks the end of a five-year tenure as CEO during which LinkedIn expanded its global user base and strengthened its enterprise positioning within Microsoft’s productivity suite.
Roslansky to Continue in Senior Microsoft Role
Ryan Roslansky will continue as Executive Vice President at Microsoft, where he will oversee the Office productivity suite and broader platform businesses. He joined LinkedIn in 2009 as product chief and became CEO in 2020, guiding the platform through steady growth and tighter alignment with Microsoft products.
His move reflects Microsoft’s ongoing effort to streamline leadership across its productivity and AI-focused divisions while maintaining continuity across key businesses.
Shapero Steps Up After Years
Before becoming CEO, Dan Shapero served as LinkedIn’s Chief Operating Officer. He joined the company in 2008 as a general manager and has since held several senior roles across operations, sales, and product.
After his appointment, Shapero said on LinkedIn, “The power of economic opportunity and the promise of LinkedIn has never been more important as the world is being transformed by AI and professionals everywhere must transition along with it.”
He added that his initial focus would be on listening and engaging with users, employees, and customers as the platform enters its next phase of growth.
Broader Microsoft Leadership Changes
The leadership revamp comes just weeks after Microsoft’s top Office executive Rajesh Jha announced plans to retire. Jha said he had been working closely with CEO Satya Nadella on succession planning, adding that he felt confident about the company’s leadership pipeline.
As part of the wider restructuring, LinkedIn’s Senior Vice President of Engineering, Mohak Shroff, will move into a new role as President of Platform and Digital Work at Microsoft. He will report to Roslansky and oversee Microsoft’s platform technologies while supporting long-term innovation across LinkedIn and Office.
Revenue Growth Holds Steady
LinkedIn reported 11% year-on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter, driven by recruitment solutions, premium subscriptions, and advertising. While growth remains steady, it has slowed compared to earlier years after Microsoft’s $27 billion acquisition in 2016.
Despite the moderation, LinkedIn has expanded to around 1.3 billion users globally. However, competition in professional networking and digital advertising remains strong, with larger tech peers posting faster growth in recent quarters.
AI Push Remains Central to LinkedIn’s Strategy
Microsoft continues to position LinkedIn at the centre of its artificial intelligence strategy, embedding generative AI tools across its productivity ecosystem. The company is investing heavily in infrastructure to support AI-driven features aimed at transforming professional networking, hiring, and workplace productivity.
With Shapero at the helm, LinkedIn is expected to deepen its AI integration while maintaining steady revenue growth and strengthening its role within Microsoft’s broader enterprise ecosystem.