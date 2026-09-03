Gujarat Drug Crackdown: 50 Licences Cancelled, Suspected Products Worth ₹93 Lakh Seized

Gujarat cancelled the sales licences of 50 drug firms and ordered two manufacturing units to shut after inspections.
More than 42,988 kg of suspected products worth an estimated ₹93.47 lakh were seized across the state in August.
The state also stepped up checks on food products, restaurants, blood storage centres and dairy analogues.
Gujarat’s Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) cancelled the sales licences of 50 drug firms and ordered the closure of two manufacturing units after inspections found serious deficiencies, according to an IANS report. The state agency also seized more than 42,988 kg of suspected products valued at an estimated ₹93.47 lakh during August.
The enforcement action was reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya at the state Secretariat. He directed officials to maintain a “zero tolerance” approach towards fake, substandard and illegally sold medicines and food products, according to the report.
The FDCA also suspended the licences of eight drug manufacturing firms and cancelled manufacturing licences for 11 medicines following risk-based inspections. Show-cause notices were issued to manufacturers of 20 medicines that were found to be substandard during laboratory testing.
Crackdown On Illegal And Counterfeit Medicines
The state agency also acted against alleged networks involved in the illegal sale of narcotic and counterfeit medicines in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mehsana, the news agency reported.
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During a joint probe with the Special Operations Group, officials seized narcotic injections, including tramadol, from a shop next to a medical store in Waghodia in Vadodara district. Proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act are being initiated, according to the department.
In another case, officials inspected more than 30 locations while tracing the supply chain of counterfeit ‘Nicardia Retard 10’ tablets allegedly shown as being manufactured by J.B. Chemicals. Suspicious stock worth more than ₹1.75 lakh was seized or prohibited.
The investigation traced the supply chain from Sena Pharma in Lucknow to Ahmedabad and Sanand. A complaint was registered with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch for further investigation into the source of the counterfeit medicines.
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Food Safety Checks Also Intensified
The FDCA’s food safety drive covered more than 2,238 food business operators in August, with around 2,591 samples collected for laboratory testing. Officials also inspected more than 1,625 restaurants and dhabas for hygiene and food quality.
Among the major seizures were 14,709 kg of oil and 6,495 kg of edible oil in Patan, 5,157 kg of ghee in Kamrej, Surat, 7,138 kg of milk in Jamnagar and 6,071 kg of chilli powder in Deesa, Banaskantha, the news agency reported.
Improvement notices were issued to 306 establishments, while 38 establishments faced action, including licence cancellation, over serious lapses. The FDCA also inspected 3,078 firms dealing with dairy analogues, collected 145 suspicious samples and destroyed 2,553.10 kg of substandard products valued at ₹7.54 lakh.
Pansheriya directed officials to continue surprise inspections and maintain surveillance over commonly consumed products such as milk, ghee, oil and spices. The government said enforcement would continue under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and other applicable regulations.