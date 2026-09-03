Boeing Slapped With $3.1 Mn FAA Penalty Over Safety Lapses

Boeing paid a $3.1 million fine to the US Federal Aviation Administration in January 2026 over safety violations.
The FAA said the violations included interference with safety officials and presenting two aircraft for approval that were not airworthy.
The FAA had also found hundreds of quality-system violations at Boeing and a former supplier’s 737 facilities in 2024.
Boeing paid a $3.1 million fine to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in January after the agency found a series of safety violations at the planemaker, including actions connected to the 2024 Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 emergency, according to a Reuters report.
The FAA told the news agency that it had sought the full penalty in September 2025, but the payment had not previously been disclosed publicly. Boeing also confirmed to the news agency that it had paid the fine.
The violations included interference with the independence of safety officials and the presentation of two aircraft to the FAA for approval even though they were not considered airworthy, according to the FAA.
FAA Flags Problems At Boeing Factories
The latest penalty follows a broader series of safety concerns raised by the FAA over Boeing’s manufacturing processes.
In 2024, the regulator said it had identified hundreds of quality-system violations at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and at the 737 fuselage facility operated by then-subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas.
The FAA also found that a Boeing employee pressured a colleague working on behalf of the agency to approve a 737 MAX so that the company could meet its delivery schedule. The colleague had determined that the aircraft did not meet regulatory requirements.
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The fine has drawn criticism from Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal, who had previously investigated Boeing’s safety record. He said such a penalty was too small to act as a meaningful deterrent, Reuters reported.
Alaska Airlines Incident Put Boeing Under Scrutiny
The FAA’s action also relates to the January 2024 Alaska Airlines incident, in which a 737 MAX 9 suffered a mid-air cabin panel blowout. The aircraft was later found to be missing four key bolts.
The incident damaged Boeing’s reputation and resulted in a temporary grounding of the MAX 9. The FAA also imposed a monthly production limit of 38 aircraft on Boeing, a restriction that was lifted in October 2025.
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The FAA said in July that Boeing could resume issuing airworthiness certificates for all 737 MAX and 787 aircraft after a review of production quality and safety data. The agency said the decision followed months of review that showed consistent production quality.
The developments come as Boeing continues to face regulatory scrutiny over manufacturing and safety standards following a series of incidents involving its aircraft and production processes.