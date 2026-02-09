Delhi, UP Consumers May Be Allowed to Buy, Sell Electricity: All You Need to Know

Who Can Participate

The buyer must have a rooftop solar plant and a net meter to trade excess energy, even though they will need a smart electricity meter. Through a mobile application, the two parties will be able to finalise the transaction and negotiate prices. According to officials, P2P energy trades will be represented as cumulative adjustments in the discom billing system for both buyers and sellers, and customers will still receive their regular electricity bills. They went on to say that the system will make it easier for prosumers to access excess electricity and that buyers will be able to purchase power at lower prices than distribution companies charge.