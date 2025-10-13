Foxconn Commits ₹15,000 Crore More in Tamil Nadu, to Create 14,000 Jobs

Foxconn has announced a ₹15,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu, which the state government says is its largest-ever commitment.
Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said the project will generate around 14,000 "high-value" engineering jobs.
Tamil Nadu will set up a dedicated desk to fast-track approvals for the Taiwanese manufacturer.
“Largest ever #engineering #JobsForTN commitment for Tamil Nadu! #Foxconn commits ₹15,000 crore in investments and 14,000 high-value jobs! Engineers get ready!” Rajaa posted on X.
He added that the state’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, will set up a dedicated desk for the Taiwanese company to ensure faster regulatory clearances.
The investment is expected to generate 14,000 high-value jobs, the minister said.
“Foxconn will bring its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-led advanced tech operations to Tamil Nadu,” he added.
Foxconn already operates at least two fully functional factories in Sri City (Andhra Pradesh) and Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu), both engaged in smartphone assembly, particularly for Apple’s flagship iPhone.
The company has also committed to invest ₹21,911 crore in an iPhone manufacturing plant at Devanahalli, near Bengaluru, Karnataka.
In 2023, Foxconn’s subsidiary Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) also broke ground on a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan, Telangana, intended to produce electronic devices such as earpods. The project, involving an investment of over $550 million, is expected to create around 25,000 jobs.
Further, Foxconn is setting up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with HCL Tech. The plant will be located near the upcoming Noida International Airport in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.
The joint venture, with an investment of ₹3,706 crore, will produce display driver chips with an estimated capacity of 20,000 wafers per month and an output of about 36 million chips monthly, creating around 2,000 direct jobs.