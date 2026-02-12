  1. home
Bombay Dyeing Posts ₹9.85 Cr Loss in Q3; Revenue Falls 22%

Bombay Dyeing reports a ₹9.85 crore loss in Q3 as revenue declines 22% during the quarter

PTI
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9.85 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 70.06 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations declined 21.88 per cent to Rs 324.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 414.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the BSE, the stock zoomed 7.96 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 553.40. - null
Total expenses of Bombay Dyeing were at Rs 362.43 in the December quarter, down 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from polyster was at Rs 305.93 crore as against Rs 395.99 crore, while the contribution from retail/textile business stood at Rs 14.83 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, was down 22.7 per cent to Rs 350.62 crore.

Shares of the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 123.10 apiece on the BSE, down 1.24 per cent from the previous close.

