  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Ashiana housing sells 242 flats in new gurugram project for 767 cr

Ashiana Housing Sells 242 Flats in New Gurugram Project for ₹767 Cr

Ashiana Housing sells 242 flats in its new Gurugram project, clocking sales worth ₹767 crore amid steady housing demand

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ashiana Housing
Photo: Ashiana Housing
info_icon

Ashiana Housing Ltd on Wednesday said it has sold 242 homes in its new residential project in Gurugram for Rs 767 crore.

In a statement, the company said it has converted Expressions of Interest (EOI) into confirmed bookings for 242 units at its kid-centric residential project, Ashiana Aaroham Phase 1 and Phase 2, in Gurugram.

"The converted bookings account for an approximate saleable area of 5.03 lakh square feet with a total sale value of Rs 767.23 crore," it added.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
null - null
Aadhar Housing Finance Q3 Profit Rises 18% to ₹281 Cr

BY PTI

The conversion of EOIs into bookings began on February 7, 2026 and is in progress.

The first two phases of the ongoing project offers 364 apartments.

Varun Gupta, Whole-Time Director of Ashiana Housing, said the response has been strong.

"With these bookings, we have crossed Rs 2,000 crore of value of area booked in the current financial year. This reflects consistent demand and confidence in our offerings," Gupta added. Ashiana Housing Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Related Content
Related Content

The company's portfolio includes over 55 projects across four categories. With a strong presence in 8 cities, Ashiana has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×