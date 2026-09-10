FCNR(B) Flows Not To Lead To Abnormal Lending, Will Get Deployed In 4 Months: SBI Chairman Setty

With the age of agentic AI before us, Setty said, "We may need to devise a 'know your agent' (KYA) on the lines of know your customer (KYC) guidelines which the banks have adopted. He said it will be necessary to devise such guidelines especially in a world where customers' AI agents become commonplace." The initial costs of deployment will be high on agentic AI, but the incremental costs will be low as it is used widely, Setty said.