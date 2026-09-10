UK Aerospace Firm Sigma Advanced Systems Starts Production At Andhra's Sri City

UK-based aerospace manufacturer Sigma Advanced Systems has begun production at its facility in Sri City in Tirupati district, with the first batch of precision-machined aerospace components manufactured at the unit sent to its UK operations for final verification before being supplied to customers.
The company has moved from laying the foundation for the facility to starting production in eight months, marking its entry into aerospace component manufacturing in India.
“The start of production at Sigma Advanced Systems’ aerospace facility in Sri City marks an important step in Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to emerge as a major centre for aerospace and advanced manufacturing,” said a press release on Thursday.
The 75,000 sq ft facility is part of a five lakh sq ft campus and currently has the capacity to undertake one lakh machining hours a year, which is planned to be increased to nearly three lakh hours as operations are expanded.
The company plans to replicate in India the manufacturing capabilities available at its UK operations and gradually undertake a larger share of the aerospace value chain here. Following the planned expansion, about 70 percent of the manufacturing process is expected to be carried out in India.
The Sri City facility has entered the initial stages of the source-change approval process with Rolls-Royce Aerospace, indicating that the company is working through the quality and manufacturing requirements needed for the change in production location.
Advertisement
The remaining portions of the campus are expected to become operational over the next 12 months. The additional space is intended to accommodate long-term expansion and future acquisitions.
Sigma Advanced Systems CEO and Executive Director Sunil Kalidindi said the company had progressed from establishing a greenfield facility to manufacturing aerospace components within eight months.
He said the plan was not limited to adding machining capacity in India but involved replicating the capabilities of the UK operations and progressively shifting a larger portion of the manufacturing value chain to the country.
The company selected Sri City for its connectivity, scope for rapid development and expansion, and access to four major ports that can facilitate exports.
Advertisement
It also plans to provide specialised aerospace training at the campus to develop the skills required for advanced manufacturing and create a pool of trained personnel.
The production facility is expected to add to Andhra Pradesh's presence in high-technology and export-oriented aerospace manufacturing and contribute to the development of a specialised aerospace ecosystem around Sri City.