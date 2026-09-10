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Equity MF Inflows Hit 4-Month High To ₹29,329 Cr In Aug

Despite this, the industry's assets under management rose to ₹87.07 lakh crore at the end of August from ₹85.75 lakh crore at the end of July.

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Equity MF Inflows Hit 4-Month High To ₹29,329 Cr In Aug

Equity mutual fund schemes attracted ₹29,329 crore in August, marking the highest net inflow in four months, driven by strong investors interest in mid-cap and small-cap funds.

This was nearly 19% higher than ₹24,697 crore inflow registered in July, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.

The overall mutual fund industry saw a decline in net inflow to ₹41,353 crore in August compared to a staggering ₹2.36 lakh crore in July. This was primarily driven by debt-oriented schemes, which experienced an outflow of ₹8,127 crore as compared to an inflow of ₹1.88 lakh crore in July.

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Despite this, the industry's assets under management rose to ₹87.07 lakh crore at the end of August from ₹85.75 lakh crore at the end of July.

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Going by the data, equity-oriented schemes witnessed a net inflow of ₹29,328.62 crore in August. This was the highest inflow since April, when such schemes attracted ₹38,440 crore.

The net inflow stood at ₹28,973 crore in June and ₹22,908 crore in May.

Among equity categories, smallcap funds attracted the highest net inflows of ₹7,973 crore in August, followed by midcap funds at ₹6,989 crore.

However, large-cap funds witnessed net outflows of ₹1,147 crore in August, the data showed.

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Gold ETFs also continued to attract money in August, recording net inflows of ₹2,597 crore. This was sharply higher than the ₹1,559 crore inflow registered in July.

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