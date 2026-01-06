DS Group, Swiss Luxury Chocolate Brand Laderach End Their Partnership after 2 Years

The end of the partnership comes at a time when Laderach is expanding rapidly in global markets. The Swiss chocolate-maker has seen strong growth in recent years and marked a key milestone in 2025 with the opening of its 250th store in Toronto, Canada. Between 2024 and 2025, the company opened around 50 new stores worldwide, including its 100th store in Europe, located in Hanover. Reports suggest that Laderach plans a similar number of store openings this year as well.