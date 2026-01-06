DS Group, Swiss Luxury Chocolate Brand Laderach End Their Partnership after 2 Years

DS Group has ended its exclusive India partnership with Swiss luxury chocolate brand Laderach, citing a mismatch with its core values and long-term vision.
The partnership, launched in February 2023, saw Laderach open three boutique stores in New Delhi and Mumbai.
The exit comes even as Laderach continues rapid global expansion.
India’s FMCG company Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has ended its exclusive partnership with Swiss luxury chocolate brand Laderach, bringing the latter’s India foray to a close after nearly three years.
Confirming the development, a spokesperson for DS Group said the decision was taken following a strategic review of the association. “The partnership no longer aligns with the core values and long-term vision of DS Group,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company remains committed to working only with partners whose business practices and strategies are fully in sync with its values.
DS Group had partnered with Laderach in February 2023 to introduce the premium Swiss chocolate brand to the Indian market. As part of the agreement, the group opened Läderach’s first exclusive store in India at DLF Emporio in New Delhi later that year. Two more boutique stores were subsequently launched at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive and New Delhi’s DLF The Chanakya.
The end of the partnership comes at a time when Laderach is expanding rapidly in global markets. The Swiss chocolate-maker has seen strong growth in recent years and marked a key milestone in 2025 with the opening of its 250th store in Toronto, Canada. Between 2024 and 2025, the company opened around 50 new stores worldwide, including its 100th store in Europe, located in Hanover. Reports suggest that Laderach plans a similar number of store openings this year as well.
Founded in 1929, DS Group has a wide-ranging presence in both domestic and international markets. The group operates 32 manufacturing units and 10 agri sites, and has interests spanning mouth fresheners, food and beverages, confectionery, hospitality, agriculture and luxury retail. Its well-known brands include Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass and L’Opera.
Laderach, headquartered in Glarus, Switzerland, was established in 1962 and remains a family-owned business. The company employs more than 1,700 people from over 50 countries and is known for its handcrafted premium chocolates. Its products are sold through more than 150 company-owned chocolateries across 18 countries, as well as via franchise partners in regions such as the Middle East and Asia.