Dredging Corp Aiming to More Than Double Turnover to ₹3,000 Cr in Next 5 Yrs: CEO Divakar

"We are one of the oldest dredging companies in the country. Growing consistently, DCIL reached Rs 1,148 crore topline 2024-25 which is around double of Rs 550 crore in 2015. We are eyeing to double it again. We are eyeing a Rs 3,000 crore topline in the next 5-6 years," the official said in a video interview to PTI ahead of the Golden Jubilee event of the company scheduled for March 29.