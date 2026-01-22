  1. home
Dr Reddy's Q3 Net Dips 14% YoY to ₹1,210 Cr

The Hyderabad-based drug major posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,413 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal

Dr Reddy's Q3 Net Dips 14% YoY to ₹1,210 Cr
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 14% year-on-year to ₹1,210 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, hit by lower sales in the US market.

The Hyderabad-based drug major posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,413 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue increased to ₹8,727 crore during the period under review as compared to ₹8,357 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal, the drug maker said in a statement.

"Our growth in Q3FY26 was supported by continued momentum in our branded businesses, aided by favourable forex, thus offsetting the impact of lower Lenalidomide sales," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad stated.

The company continues to focus on disciplined execution of its strategic priorities of base business growth, pipeline advancement, operational efficiencies, and select inorganic opportunities, to create long-term value for our stakeholders, he added.

The drug maker said its North America revenue in the third quarter stood at ₹2,964 crore, a dip of 12% year-on-year.

"The decline was largely due to lower Lenalidomide sales and higher price erosion in certain key products," the company stated.

India sales rose 19% to ₹1,603 crore in the third quarter, as against ₹1,346 crore in the year-ago period.

Europe and emerging markets also witnessed revenue growth during the period under review.

In a media call, the company executives stated it is looking to introduce generic version of diabetes and drug management medication semaglutide in India in March this year.

The drug firm is preparing manufacturing capacity for up to 12 million injectable pens annually through channel partners.

The company stated that it is preparing for a competitive pricing strategy aimed at boosting affordability.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 0.98% down at ₹ 1,155.50 apiece on BSE.

