Union Budget 2026: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget for FY27 on February 1, focus is sharpening on the policy choices that could define the government’s economic agenda for the year ahead. The Budget will be tabled against the backdrop of slowing global growth, evolving domestic priorities, and rising expectations from industry and households alike. The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 28 and continue until April 2, with the Economic Survey scheduled to be presented ahead of the Budget. In the run-up, industry bodies, economists and sectoral experts have begun articulating their key demands, ranging from growth support and fiscal consolidation to structural reforms aimed at boosting investment, productivity and employment.

20 Jan 2026, 02:55:35 pm IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Solar PV Manufacturers Seek 80% Depreciation to Encourage Investment DV Manjunatha, Founder and CMD, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited, said the solar PV module and cell manufacturing sector could gain significantly if the upcoming Union Budget reintroduces 80% depreciation for new manufacturing facilities. “Faster depreciation reduces the real cost of setting up factories and makes it easier to invest in critical upstream areas such as components, materials, tooling and advanced manufacturing capabilities,” he added. Manjunatha noted that such incentives are vital for capital-intensive solar manufacturing, strengthening domestic supply chains, reducing imports, and supporting India’s Make in India initiative amid high input costs and interest rates.

20 Jan 2026, 02:34:52 pm IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Solar Energy Sector Seeks Stronger Ecosystem Support, R&D Boost Suhas Donthi, CEO, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited, stated that while Budget 2025 strongly supported residential solar deployment, the upcoming Budget should further strengthen structural enablers for long-term scale. “Areas such as manufacturing depth, grid readiness and access to affordable financing for manufacturing will be increasingly critical and merit greater attention going forward,” he said. Donthi added that sustained support for R&D in solar technologies and ecosystem-level investments will be key to reaching India’s 500 GW solar target by 2030 and building global competitiveness.

20 Jan 2026, 02:11:02 pm IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Power Sector Backs Infrastructure Status for Smart Meter Anil Rawal, MD & CEO, IntelliSmart Infrastructure, said that India’s smart meter Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) should be formally recognised under the 'Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure'. “Smart meters are catalysts for India's digital transformation journey towards the $5trn economy,” he added. Rawal further stated that AMI is now the digital backbone of electricity distribution, enabling loss reduction, renewable integration, demand-side management and consumer-centric services. Formal recognition would unlock long-term capital, remove regulatory ambiguities, accelerate RDSS implementation and strengthen India’s transition to a sustainable, data-driven power ecosystem.

20 Jan 2026, 01:51:12 pm IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: MSME Sector Looks for Growth & Tax Relief Nikunj Saraf, CEO, Choice Wealth, said the Union Budget 2026–27 must strike a careful balance between sustaining growth and maintaining fiscal discipline. “With strong GDP momentum and controlled inflation, the government has a unique opportunity to support capital expenditure, MSME growth and new-age sectors such as AI, digital infrastructure and clean tech,” he said. Saraf added that tax simplification and targeted relief for the middle class and entrepreneurs can spur consumption, broaden the tax base and boost long-term investment, strengthening investor confidence and inclusive growth.

20 Jan 2026, 01:31:14 pm IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Ethanol Sector Pushes for E30 Roadmap & Stable Pricing Vijendra Singh, President, All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA), said that the ethanol and distillery sector has reached a pivotal stage after achieving the 20% blending target and Budget 2026–27 must now focus on demand expansion. “The next phase must be driven by predictable demand through a stable, transparent, multi-year pricing and procurement framework,” he said. He believes that a clear roadmap for E30 blending, incentives for ethanol-compatible vehicles and policy support for SAF, and advanced blending applications will be crucial to sustain investments and protect farmer interests.

20 Jan 2026, 01:10:32 pm IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: NBFC Sector Flags MSME Credit, Affordable Housing Focus Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global, stated that Non-Banking Financial Companies are expected to play a critical role in extending last-mile credit, sustaining consumption and supporting economic stability in Union Budget 2026–27, particularly across underserved segments. “Strengthening MSME credit penetration through policy support and credit-enabling frameworks will be key to unlocking its full potential,” he said. Sharma also highlighted the need for continued focus on affordable housing through housing finance, interest subsidies and infrastructure-led development to drive inclusive, broad-based economic growth.

20 Jan 2026, 12:49:53 pm IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: itel India CEO Flags Semiconductor, R&D Push Ahead of Budget 2026 "Sustained and forward-looking policy support for semiconductors and high-end electronic components is critical towards reducing India’s import dependence - strengthening the domestic ecosystem and enhancing our global competitiveness," Arijeet Talapatra, chief executive officer, itel India said. With industry efforts underway to localize key components manufacturing under the ECMS policy, focused fiscal support can help build resilient and stable domestic supply chains aligned with the Government’s vision of making a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. A dedicated push for innovation through investment schemes and R&D linked incentives will go a long way towards enabling tech brands to design next-generation devices, he added.

20 Jan 2026, 12:24:44 pm IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Energy Independence Push Aims to Cut Free Power Dependence "My hope with this budget is for subsidy to be extended for another 50 Lac to 1 Crore homes but this time for solar paired with batteries. This will not just be transformative in making India energy independent but also help our nation move away from free electricity politics, paving way for a more sustainable solution where people "make their own free electricity" rather than relying on govt to give them free electricity," Shreya Mishra, chief executive officer, SolarSquare said. This would not only be a major step towards India’s energy self-reliance but could also reduce dependence on free electricity subsidies, encouraging a more sustainable model where households generate their own power rather than relying on government-provided electricity, she added.

20 Jan 2026, 11:48:30 am IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Agri Sector Pitches For Tech Push, Climate-Smart Infrastructure Ahead of the FY27 Budget, agriculture industry leaders and experts are making a strong pitch for increased investments in digital infrastructure, climate-resilient farming practices, and technology adoption to transform a sector that employs nearly half the country's workforce but contributes less than a fifth to national output. Read more here

20 Jan 2026, 11:21:49 am IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Insurance Brokers Seek Regulatory Ease to Meet ‘Insurance for All’ Goal “If the objective is Insurance for All by 2047, regulation must now enable scale. A move to perpetual licensing for insurance brokers, green-channel approvals for routine governance changes, and rationalised brokerage across banca and motor channels aligned with EOM guidelines will materially ease doing business," said Rahul Meena Mishra , Director, Hudson Insurance brokers.

20 Jan 2026, 11:05:59 am IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Deep-Tech, B2B SaaS Firms Seek Compliance Ease, GST Relief "There is a strong need for policies that support deep tech and B2B SaaS companies, which are solving real operational challenges across sales, customer engagement and enterprise efficiency. Simplified compliance norms, rationalisation of GST on software services and targeted tax benefits for companies investing in indigenous IP will significantly ease scale up journeys," said Tushar Dhawan, Partner at Plus91Labs.

20 Jan 2026, 11:02:45 am IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Real Estate Sector Seeks Affordable Housing Push, Tax Relief "Budget allocations and initiatives related to the real estate industry, such as affordable housing, housing loan tax, and reduced and refined GST, will accelerate and aid this healthy growth pattern and trajectory," said Pawan Sharma, Managing Director, TRG Group.

20 Jan 2026, 10:48:30 am IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Start-ups Call for AI, QR Authentication Incentives “The forthcoming budget should focus on policies that advance digital transformation for consumer brands and retail ecosystems. This will benefit the industry, as AI-powered loyalty platforms, real-time supply-chain traceability, and anti-counterfeiting solutions will receive increased support," said Ayush Jhawar, Founder and CEO of Genefied. He added that tax incentives, easier access to R&D funding, and regulatory frameworks that support QR-based product authentication should also be given additional incentives to spur growth in both general trade and modern retail.

20 Jan 2026, 10:31:39 am IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Gems and Jewellery Sector Seeks Tax Stability, GST Rationalisation "The Budget must focus on predictability and relief that restores confidence rather than short-term incentives alone," Bindu Sharma, founder & creative director, Mavitrra said. Continued stability in indirect taxes, coupled with a rationalised GST structure on gold and precious metals, can make handcrafted jewellery more accessible and improve the sector’s export potential, she added. There is a clear industry call for procedural reforms at customs and duty rationalisation on cut and polished diamonds that support both organised retail and artisan-led craftsmanship. Simplifying compliance and reducing costs will help smaller designers and workshops invest in skill development and design innovation.

20 Jan 2026, 10:08:09 am IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Industry Calls for Consumption-Led Growth, Make in India Boost “We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government for the strategic tax reliefs provided to the FMCG sector; these measures have been instrumental in driving a visible recovery and fuelling a robust resurgence in consumer demand across the nation," Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group said. The upcoming Union Budget should sustain a consumption-led approach that improves affordability and broadens market access. The industry is seeking targeted manufacturing incentives to strengthen the Make in India programme, including capital subsidies, concessional land to support rural production and demand, and tax relief through input tax credits. To accelerate FMCG growth, companies are also calling for a comprehensive support framework to help Indian firms expand overseas, navigate regulatory complexity, and build a durable global presence.

20 Jan 2026, 09:40:36 am IST Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Industry Seeks Faster Clearances, Buyer Relief to Cut Housing Costs “For consumers, Budget 2026 should expand homeownership by cutting the hidden costs that quietly get passed on to buyers," Samarth Setia, founder, Rezio.ai said. Introducing time-bound, single-window clearances and rationalising stamp duties can ease these frictions, while enhanced home-loan interest deductions for first-time and middle-income buyers would help soften EMI pressures. Faster approvals, clearer regulatory norms, and sustained capital spending on urban infrastructure can open up new growth corridors and make a wider range of locations viable for investment and habitation. Finally, online property advertising warrants tighter oversight.