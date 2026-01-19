Amway India Loss Widens to ₹74.25 Cr in FY25, Sales Dip 10.5% to ₹1,148.16 Cr

Amway India's total loss widened to ₹74.25 crore in FY25, and its revenue from operations declined 10.56% to ₹1,148.16 crore, according to a filing by the leading direct seller.
Its total income, which includes other income, was also down 9.2% to ₹1,174.85 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.
Amway India Enterprise had reported a total loss of ₹53.38 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 1,283.75 crore in the previous financial year.
The direct selling industry in India has been facing slow growth in the last two years.
Amway India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion were down 40.6% to ₹36.20 crore in FY25.
Similarly, the royalty cost pai to its US-based parent firm was down 15.7% to ₹55.43 crore as against ₹65.74 crore of FY24.
Moreover, the amount paid to its sole selling agents was down 2.73% to ₹366.91 crore during the financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025. It was at Rs 377.22 crore a year before in FY24.
The total expense of Amway India was at ₹1,249.10 crore, down 7.3% in FY25.
Amway India Enterprises, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ada, Michigan, US-based Alticor Global Holdings Inc, which is one of the largest direct-selling companies in the world, in an unlisted entity here.
In FY25, its revenue from the 'Nutrition and Wellness' segment was down 10 per cent to ₹703.58 crore. Similarly, revenue from its second largest segment 'personal care' was also down 13.6% to ₹189.22 crore in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2025.
Amway India's revenue from 'home care' was at ₹120.29 crore, down 2.65% and 'beauty' at ₹96.59 crore, down 12%.
India is among Amway's top-ten markets globally; however, the direct selling multinational expects it to be among the top-five markets.
"Amway India continues to be a strategically important market for Amway globally and that is reflected in the recent investment announcements focussed on expanding our physical presence," an Amway spokesperson said.
"We remain positive about our future in India... Like any organisation pursuing its growth journey, Amway India too has gone through challenges that impacted business, but we are progressing according to our plans.
"Our vision of helping people live better lives seamlessly aligns with the Government of India's goal of a healthier India, and we continue to contribute to the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," the spokesperson said, adding that no royalty has been paid to its parent company in FY25 "and only accrued in the books of account of Amway India".