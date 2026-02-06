  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Lic shares surge over 7 post q3 earnings

LIC Shares Surge over 7% Post Q3 Earnings

Life Insurance Corporation shares jump sharply after stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings lifted investor sentiment and buying interest in the stock

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
LIC Shares Surge over 7% Post Q3 Earnings
info_icon

Shares of state-owned life insurer LIC on Friday morning surged over 7 per cent after the firm reported a 17 per cent jump in net profit in the third quarter ended December 2025.

The stock jumped 6.99 per cent to Rs 899.20 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 7.10 per cent to Rs 899.40.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

LIC on Thursday reported a 17 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 12,958 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025 on the back of growth in new business and investment income.

The country's biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), earned a net profit of Rs 11,056 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the net premium income of the insurer rose to Rs 1,25,613 crore from Rs 1,06,891 crore in the same period a year ago, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The total income also improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 2,01,994 crore in the same period a year ago.

Related Content
Related Content

Income from investment increased to Rs 1,07,608 crore from Rs 94,336 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×