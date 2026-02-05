Bharti Airtel Q3 Net Profit Falls 55% on Exceptional Items; ARPU Rises to ₹259

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said its consolidated net profit plunged about 55% to ₹6,630.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹14,781.2 crore in the year-ago period. The decline was largely due to a high base in the corresponding quarter last year, when the company reported a net exceptional gain following the reclassification of Indus Towers from an associate to a subsidiary.