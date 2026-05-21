DEE Development Engineers Q4 Profit Drops 12% to ₹28 Crore

DEE Development Engineers Ltd is an engineering company providing specialised process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power, chemicals and other allied segments. As part of its specialised process piping solutions, the company also manufactures and supplies piping products, including high-pressure piping systems, piping spools, high-frequency induction pipe bends, LSAW pipes, industrial pipe fittings, pressure vessels, industrial stacks, modular skids, accessories, and other customised manufactured components.