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DEE Development Engineers Q4 Profit Drops 12% to ₹28 Crore

DEE Development Engineers reported a decline in quarterly profit amid pressure on margins and operating costs

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
DEE Development Engineers Q4 Profit Drops 12% to ₹28 Crore
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DEE Development Engineers Ltd on Thursday reported a 12 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 27.67 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on the back of higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the January-March period rose to Rs 363.32 crore, compared to Rs 288.97 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Total expenses of the company increased 32.8 per cent to Rs 327.71 crore against Rs 246.67 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

DEE Development Engineers Ltd is an engineering company providing specialised process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power, chemicals and other allied segments. As part of its specialised process piping solutions, the company also manufactures and supplies piping products, including high-pressure piping systems, piping spools, high-frequency induction pipe bends, LSAW pipes, industrial pipe fittings, pressure vessels, industrial stacks, modular skids, accessories, and other customised manufactured components.

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