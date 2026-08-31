Did Subhash Chandra Case Expose Indian Banks’ Personal Guarantee Problem?

The Code does provide safeguards against some of these transactions. Sections 164 and 165 allow certain undervalued transactions and preferential payments to be unwound, subject to prescribed look-back periods. But, as Tejbir Singh, Managing Partner at T&R Law Offices, points out, "those powers lie with the bankruptcy trustee and come into play only after a repayment plan fails or is rejected." The result, he says, is that "the law as it stands today does little to close that window during the repayment plan stage itself."