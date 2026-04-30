Dhan Launches Gold Vault For Retail Investors

Investment platform Dhan has launched 'Gold Vault,' a product that enables retail investors to buy physical gold and silver at live exchange-linked prices traded through its application.
The offering operates within SEBI's capital markets regulatory framework, with settlement facilitated through MCX Clearing Corporation Ltd (MCXCCL), the company said in a statement.
Investors can participate in bullion futures contracts at MCX-linked prices and opt for physical delivery.
"Gold Vault by Dhan is the product Indian investors have always wanted, and we're proud to be the first to deliver it," Pravin Jadhav, Founder & CEO of Dhan, said.
Praveena Rai, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), said: "This marks a meaningful step forward in making gold investing more transparent, accessible, and secure for investors across India."