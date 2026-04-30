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Dhan Launches Gold Vault For Retail Investors

The offering operates within SEBI's capital markets regulatory framework, with settlement facilitated through MCX Clearing Corporation Ltd (MCXCCL), the company said in a statement

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Investment platform Dhan has launched 'Gold Vault,' a product that enables retail investors to buy physical gold and silver at live exchange-linked prices traded through its application.

The offering operates within SEBI's capital markets regulatory framework, with settlement facilitated through MCX Clearing Corporation Ltd (MCXCCL), the company said in a statement.

Investors can participate in bullion futures contracts at MCX-linked prices and opt for physical delivery.

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1 April 2026

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"Gold Vault by Dhan is the product Indian investors have always wanted, and we're proud to be the first to deliver it," Pravin Jadhav, Founder & CEO of Dhan, said.

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Praveena Rai, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), said: "This marks a meaningful step forward in making gold investing more transparent, accessible, and secure for investors across India." 

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