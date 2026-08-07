From Fake Bank Accounts To Luxury Cars: How ₹107 Cr Was Diverted In Panchkula

The case began after discrepancies were detected in deposits and accounts maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula with Kotak Mahindra Bank, according to a PTI report cited by Mint. Kotak Mahindra Bank later said it was examining the matter following instructions from the municipal corporation. In May, the bank's whole-time director Anup Kumar Saha said the ED was investigating the case and that the bank was cooperating with authorities.