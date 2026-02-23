  1. home
DEE Development Engineers Bags Orders Worth ₹170 Cr

DEE Development Engineers has secured new orders valued at ₹170 crore, strengthening its order book and boosting business visibility

PTI
DEE Development Engineers on Monday said it has secured orders aggregating to over Rs 170 crore across domestic and overseas operations.

"These orders reinforce our position as a trusted manufacturing partner for leading power and industrial infrastructure companies," DEE Development Engineers Chairman and Managing Director K L Bansal said in a statement.

DEE Development Engineers Ltd, a leading manufacturing and process piping solutions provider, has strengthened its order book with orders of more than Rs 170 crore from prominent domestic and international industrial players across the energy and industrial infrastructure sectors across its operations in India and Thailand.

The company has secured domestic contracts aggregating to approximately Rs 88 crore.

The first two orders, valued at Rs 62 crore combined, have been awarded by leading Indian multinational conglomerates operating in the power sector.

The scope of work includes manufacturing critical piping systems for infrastructure applications, with delivery timelines ranging from 6-8 months and up to a year.

The second order, valued at Rs 26 crore, has been awarded by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), India's largest government-owned engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the power sector.

The mandate includes the manufacturing and supply of specialised headers and vessels for industrial use.

Domestic orders will be executed on a job-work basis, with materials supplied by the customers and manufacturing undertaken at DEE Development Engineers' manufacturing facilities in India. The delivery schedule for both mandates is within one year.

The company has secured international contracts aggregating to about USD 9.5 million, it added. 

Published At:
Tags

