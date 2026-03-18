CureBay Acquires Saveo's Pharma Distribution Biz

Healthcare platform CureBay on Wednesday said it has acquired the pharmacy distribution business of Saveo Healthtech for an undisclosed amount.
Saveo's pharmacy distribution business is a technology-enabled B2B pharma distribution company serving over 10,000 retail pharmacies across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with operational hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
"By acquiring Saveo's pharmacy distribution business, we are strengthening our ability to ensure consistent and affordable access to medicines across the communities we serve," Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Founder and CEO, CureBay, said in a statement.
CureBay currently operates over 190 eClinics, serving more than 10 lakh patients across over 15,000 villages.