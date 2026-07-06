Taking into consideration his present salary and potential future revisions, if any, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 11, 2026 had decided to revise the basic salary scale applicable to Chhatwal from the existing maximum of ₹ 22 lakh per month to a maximum of ₹ 30 lakh per month effective April 1, 2026 for the remainder of his tenure, which is till November 5, 2027.