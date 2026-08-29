Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana Provides Relief To Fisherfolk During Ban Season

The 'Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana' providing an honorarium-cum-relief amount of ₹3,500 to eligible fishing families during the off-season has come as a relief for thousands of families.
Thousands of fishing families in the state used to face financial hardships during June 15 to August 15 as a complete ban on fishing is enforced to facilitate fish conservation and breeding.
Recognising the plight of these families, the state government started the scheme and the assistance helped meet the families' basic needs during a time when their income is severely impacted, officials said on Saturday.
Under the scheme, in Bilaspur district alone, over ₹52 lakh has been disbursed to 1,500 fishing families dependent on water bodies like the Govind Sagar Lake.
Desh Raj and Babu Ram Rana, members of the Balghad Fisheries Society, said the decision brought relief to impoverished fishing families.
Krishan Lal, a resident of Kyariyan village in the Sadar development block of Bilaspur, also said this scheme as a commendable step taken in the interest of fishermen.
Rajesh Dharmani, Minister for Town and Country Planning, Housing, and Technical Education, said while the ban on fishing is essential for environmental conservation and the augmentation of fishery resources, ensuring the livelihoods of affected families during this period is equally important.
The state government's Machhuara Samman Nidhi scheme has emerged as a successful example of striking this balance. It has promoted the conservation of fishery resources while simultaneously ensuring the financial security of fishing families, he said.