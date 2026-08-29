Max Estates Buys 85-Acre Land In Delhi To Build Projects, Eyes ₹10,000-12,000 Cr Revenue

Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Max Estates, said, "This is a landmark transaction for Max Estates. It gives us our first foothold in Delhi -- the one core NCR market we did not yet have a presence in -- at a fraction of prevailing land values elsewhere in the region, and without deploying a rupee of cash." The land parcel are located at the heart of Delhi's westward urban expansion under Master Plan 2047, with strong land-pooling momentum and improving connectivity via UER-II, Dwarka and IGI Airport, he added.