CapitaLand India Trust Sells 20.2% Stakes in 3 Data Centre Assets For ₹702 Cr

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte Ltd (the trustee-manager of CLINT), said: “The partial divestment reflects continued execution of our portfolio reconstitution strategy. By unlocking value earlier in the development cycle, while retaining a significant stake in the assets, we are able to support our development pipeline and enhance financial flexibility.” The CLINT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd (SGX-ST) in August 2007.