CapitaLand India Trust Sells 20.2% Stakes in 3 Data Centre Assets For ₹702 Cr

CapitaLand India Trust has sold 20.2% stakes in three under-construction data centre assets for ₹702 crore as part of its strategy to monetise value of the assets.
The stakes have been sold to CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund (CIDCF). In a statement on Wednesday, CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) said it has entered into definitive agreements for the divestment of 20.2% stakes in three data centre assets under development to the CIDCF for ₹702 crore.
The total purchase consideration of the three data centres is based on 20.2 % of the total enterprise value of ₹5,197 crore as of December 31, 2025 which will be adjusted for liabilities, working capital, capital expenditure, and is subject to post-completion adjustments.
Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte Ltd (the trustee-manager of CLINT), said: “The partial divestment reflects continued execution of our portfolio reconstitution strategy. By unlocking value earlier in the development cycle, while retaining a significant stake in the assets, we are able to support our development pipeline and enhance financial flexibility.” The CLINT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd (SGX-ST) in August 2007.
Its portfolio includes eight IT business parks, three industrial facilities, one logistics park and four data centre developments in India, with a total completed floor area of 21.7 million square feet spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.