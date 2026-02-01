  1. home
Sitharaman Announces 6-Month Foreign Asset Disclosure Scheme For Small Taxpayers

On healthcare, she said 50% capacity will be increased in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed a six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers like students, tech professionals and relocated NRIs as she presented the Union Budget 2026–27.

She said there will be no interest liability on taxpayers on the penalty amount for the period of appeal before first appellate authority, irrespective of outcome.

The finance minister also proposed exemptions of three years for dividend income received by notified cooperatives on investments made up to January 31, 2026.

Tax The Rich

On healthcare, she said 50% capacity will be increased in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres.

The government will develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, Araku Valley of Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats.

