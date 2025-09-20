India Ranks First Globally in Maturity Index of Flexible Office Spaces Market: C&W

Ramita Arora, Managing Director Bengaluru and Head - Flex, India, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "India's flexible office sector is widely recognised as a global pacesetter. What sets it apart is the maturity, diversity of operators, and its ability to pivot with demand - qualities that many Western markets are still developing." Commenting on the report, co-working space providers highlighted that the demand for managed workspaces has risen sharply post-COVID pandemic.