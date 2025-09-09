Stargate Project May Land in India as OpenAI Holds Talks with Data Firms, Reliance

OpenAI explores expansion of its Stargate supercomputing project in India
In talks with Yotta, CtrlS, Sify, and E2E Networks
Engaged separately with Reliance Industries for Jamnagar data centre
OpenAI has started initial discussions with Indian data centre companies, including Yotta Data Services, CtrlS Datacenters, Sify Technologies, and E2E Networks as the ChatGPT-maker advances plans to expand its $500 billion global supercomputing initiative ‘Stargate’ to India, according to a report published by The Economic Times.
The AI firm has also been engaged in separate discussion with oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries for over six months, the report said. Reliance intends to set up the world’s largest data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The discussions have covered topics like data centres’ installed capacities, geographic distribution, power supply, among other critical aspects. This came after the central government requested OpenAI to bring the Stargate project to India and store the data of Indians locally.
The tech giant is exploring plans to build a data-centre in India, with at least 1 gigawatt of capacity. This move would mark a major expansion of the company’s Stargate infrastructure push into Asia.
Scaling AI Infrastructure
The project would extend OpenAI’s fast-growing global footprint. In the U.S. the company has pledged massive capacity for its Stargate initiative and has partnered with major firms such as SoftBank and Oracle on domestic builds.
Abroad, OpenAI has announced or explored projects ranging from a 520-megawatt project in Norway to a 5-gigawatt development in Abu Dhabi, of which OpenAI plans to use about 1 gigawatt.
The company has also announced collaboration with Oracle to build an additional 4.5 GW of Stargate AI data‑centre capacity across the US, pushing the total under development to more than 5 GW.
The expanded network will house over two million AI training and inference chips, marking a significant advance toward OpenAI’s commitment, made at the White House in January, to invest $500 billion in 10 GW of US AI infrastructure over the next four years.
Construction of the initial Stargate I facility in Abilene, Texas, is already underway, with Oracle delivering the first Nvidia GB200 GPU racks last month and early workloads running at the site.
The India effort comes as the company coordinates an “OpenAI for Countries” initiative aimed at building AI infrastructure aligned with democratic partners. The move is reportedly designed both to improve latency, data residency and tailored services for local users and to broaden the United States’ AI infrastructure presence outside China.
The discussions also intersect with trade and geopolitical tensions: recent shifts in US policy on chip exports and higher tariffs in some markets have shaped where and how companies site large compute deployments.