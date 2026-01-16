BSNL, US Firm Viasat to Help Modernise Indian Navy's SATCOM System

BSNL and Viasat will support the next phase of the Indian Navy’s satellite communications upgrade, with deployment set to begin later this month.
BSNL and US-based satellite communications firm Viasat are set to support the next phase of the Indian Navy’s satellite communications upgrade programme, which is scheduled to begin later this month.
Under an agreement between BSNL and the Indian defence forces, Viasat’s Ka-band satellite systems will be deployed alongside its existing L-band infrastructure to strengthen communication capabilities for Indian naval platforms. The project will be supported by Viasat’s international government services division.
The upgrade is aimed at helping the Indian Navy move towards a multi-band, multi-constellation satellite communications (SATCOM) framework, which is expected to improve coverage, data speeds, and reliability for operational requirements. The system will leverage BSNL’s Gateway Earth Station along with Viasat’s global satellite network.
Viasat has previously worked with Indian government agencies across several satellite-enabled programmes. These include disaster management communication networks, tsunami early warning systems implemented through the National Institute of Ocean Technology, vessel tracking services for the Directorate General of Shipping, and connectivity solutions for government and private aircraft operating in India.
According to the companies, equipment for the latest phase of the Navy’s SATCOM upgrade has already arrived in India, and installation activities are expected to commence this month.
BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert Ravi said the project aligns with the company’s role in supporting India’s strategic communication infrastructure.
Notably, Viasat India Managing Director Gautam Sharma said the deployment marks a continuation of its collaboration with BSNL and Indian defence authorities.
Todd McDonell, President of International Government at Viasat, said the combination of L-band and Ka-band technologies is intended to enhance connectivity for mission-critical naval operations.
The upgrade comes as India continues to modernise its defence communications infrastructure and secure connectivity across maritime platforms.