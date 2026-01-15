Eutelsat Provides Satellite Connectivity for Indian Navy’s Project Kaundinya Voyage

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC at Eutelsat and Board Director of OneWeb India, said, “We are honoured that Eutelsat has been entrusted with enabling connectivity for this historic voyage. I congratulate the team behind INSV Kaundinya on achieving this remarkable milestone and safely reaching their first destination, Muscat, Oman. Project Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of India’s rich maritime heritage, national ambition and technological innovation. Our OneWeb LEO technology is purpose-built for mission-critical environments, where crew safety, security, resilience and real-time communications are essential.”