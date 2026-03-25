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Brigade Enterprises Eyes ₹1,100 Cr Revenue from New Housing Project in Bengaluru

This initial phase of the project comprises 773 premium residential units with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹1,100 crore, it added

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Brigade Enterprises Eyes ₹1,100 Cr Revenue from New Housing Project in Bengaluru Photo: moneycontrol
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Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd is expecting a revenue of more than ₹1,100 crore from a new housing project in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has launched 'Brigade Belvedere', a 10.75-acre residential development in East Bengaluru.

This initial phase of the project comprises 773 premium residential units with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹1,100 crore, it added.

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Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers.

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It has developed many housing, commercial and hospitality projects. The company has presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City.

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