Bain Capital Sells 1.02% Stake in Emcure for ₹352 Cr

Bain Capital has offloaded a 1.02% stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals for ₹352 crore via open market block deals on the NSE
Selling over 19.39 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,817 each.
The stake was bought by global banks and domestic funds, while Emcure’s stock rose 2.44% to ₹1,885. Bain has been steadily paring its holding since 2014.
Global investment firm Bain Capital on Thursday divested a 1.02% stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals for ₹352 crore through open market transactions.
BC Investments IV Ltd, a Mauritius-based investment vehicle and an affiliate of Bain Capital, offloaded more than 19.39 lakh shares in two tranches, representing a 1.02% stake in Pune-based Emcure, according to block deal data on the NSE.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹1,817 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹352.40 crore.
Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas Financial Markets and Morgan Stanley purchased shares of Emcure at the same price.
Other buyers were Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), HSBC MF, Axis MF, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, and Alpha Alternatives, according to the data.
Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 2.44% to close at ₹1,885 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
US-based Bain Capital invested in Emcure in 2014.
Earlier this month, Bain Capital sold nearly a 2% stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals for ₹612 crore. Before that, in April, Bain Capital pared nearly 1 per cent stake in Emcure for over ₹289 crore.
In July 2025, Bain Capital sold a 2.4% stake in Emcure for ₹563 crore.
In a separate block deal on the NSE, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Malabar India Fund Ltd, HDFC MF, and Invesco MF collectively purchased a 3 per cent stake in Bansal Wire Industries from its promoter, Mrinaal Mittal, for ₹145 crore through open market transactions.
These entities acquired a total of 46.82 lakh equity shares, representing a 2.99% stake, at an average price of ₹309 per share.
This took the deal value to ₹144.70 crore.
Mittal disposed of the same number of shares at the same price.
After the stake sale, Mittal's holding in Bansal Wire Industries has come down to 1.08 per cent from 4.07%. Also, the combined holding of promoters and promoter group entities fell to 75% from 77.99%.
The scrip of Bansal Wire Industries ended flat at ₹315 apiece on the NSE.
In a filing on Thursday, Bansal Wire Industries said that its promoter Mrinaal Mittal sold the shares of the company to meet the minimum public shareholding prescribed under Sebi's laws.