Auto Industry Total Retail Sales Up 26% At 25,91,138 Units In July, Says FADA

In July last year, total automobile retail sales in India were at 20,58,325 units, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement. Passenger vehicles (PV) retail sales were at 4,16,555 units last month as compared to 3,49,674 units in July 2025, a growth of 19.13%, it added. Sales of two-wheelers were at 18,18,289 units in July this year compared to 14,17,767 units in the same month a year ago, up 28.25%, it added.