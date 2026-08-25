Anthropic’s ‘Mission Vs Profit’ Test: What It Asks Job Candidates

Anthropic reportedly asks some candidates how they would react to decisions that could hurt the company’s stock.
The interviews are meant to explore candidates’ views on ethics, safety and the company’s mission.
Some applicants are reportedly spending thousands of dollars preparing for Anthropic interviews.
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, reportedly includes a distinctive “culture interview” in its hiring process to understand whether candidates put the company’s mission ahead of profits, according to an Axios report.
According to the report, CEO Dario Amodei has questioned newer employees about why they chose to join the company. Candidates have reportedly been asked to consider hypothetical situations in which a decision taken for safety reasons could hurt Anthropic’s stock.
The exact questions appear to vary. A former employee told Axios that the questions are suggested rather than fully scripted, which could explain why candidates have recalled different versions of the interview.
What Anthropic’s Culture Interviews Ask
One candidate described being asked how they would respond if a company decision over safety concerns caused its stock price to fall sharply. An anonymous post on Blind, quoted by Axios, said the candidate wanted Anthropic to remain ethical while also building a financially sustainable business.
The candidate wrote that they would not be happy if the stock went to zero, while still wanting the company to “do the most good” and remain ethical. The interviewer, according to the post, did not appear to like that answer.
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However, two former employees disputed that this specific question is part of Anthropic’s hiring process. Other Blind posts suggest candidates began encountering similar questions in 2025.
Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei has said culture interviews have existed since the company’s early days. Axios noted that the claim appeared in a Bain Capital video that was shared publicly.
Why Candidates Are Preparing So Seriously
Prospective Anthropic employees are reportedly spending heavily on interview preparation. Some candidates have paid thousands of dollars for professional coaching, as competition for jobs at leading AI companies intensifies.
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Aline Lerner, founder of interview preparation company Interviewing.io, told Bloomberg that the spending can make financial sense given the compensation offered by technology companies.
Anthropic’s careers messaging also places strong emphasis on its mission. The company’s approach reflects its broader focus on AI safety, including decisions over government and military contracts and restrictions involving some of its advanced models.
Dario Amodei could become significantly wealthier if Anthropic eventually goes public, although he has pledged to donate 80% of his wealth. Anthropic remains private, making it difficult to independently assess whether its mission-focused decisions have affected revenue or profitability.