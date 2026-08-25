Xi is likely to attend the September 12-13 BRICS Summit in New Delhi, accompanied by around 400 officials—more than twice the delegation size of his 2019 India visit.
NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and is holding the 25th round of Special Representatives talks with Wang Yi, focusing on border peace and bilateral ties.
The two countries are still working out travel plans and a potential bilateral meeting, which could give fresh momentum to efforts to rebuild ties after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. Xi will travel with a delegation of around 400 officials, more than double the size of the contingent that accompanied him during his 2019 visit, when fewer than 200 officials were present.
"Chinese officials are busy finalising hotels and security protocols," an Indian source with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Diplomatic Preparations Underway
High-level meetings continue ahead of the summit. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on August 25, 2026, to discuss border peace and bilateral ties.
"On 25 August, NSA and Special Representative on the India-China Boundary Question, Ajit Doval called on Han Zheng, Vice President of the People's Republic of China," the Embassy of India in China stated.
The embassy further stated that the two sides discussed strengthening peace and tranquillity in the border areas and improving bilateral ties "across economic, political and multilateral fora".
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Doval is in Beijing for the 25th round of Special Representatives talks on the boundary question with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. These negotiations will likely address the border dispute alongside regional, international and bilateral issues.
Beijing maintains a supportive public stance. "China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation, and supports India, the current chair, in successfully hosting this year's BRICS summit," the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.
"We currently have no information available to provide," the ministry stated regarding the specific details of the visit.
Path to Bilateral Recovery
The relationship remains complex. This trip marks Xi's first visit to India in seven years. The two sides are still finalising travel plans and a potential bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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Relations were severely strained following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.
A prolonged military stand-off ensued along the Line of Actual Control until a disengagement agreement was reached in October 2024.
Since then, bilateral ties have gradually improved, highlighted by multiple high-level interactions between Modi and Xi.
A potential bilateral discussion during the upcoming BRICS gathering in New Delhi might inject renewed energy into these diplomatic initiatives.