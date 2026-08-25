Tata Steel Gets ₹1,755 Cr Interim Relief In Jharkhand Coal Mining Demand Case

Tata Steel has received protection from coercive action over a ₹1,755 crore coal mining demand
The case concerns alleged excess extraction of around 1.62 crore metric tonnes of coal
The Revisional Authority has admitted Tata Steel’s challenge for consideration, the final decision is still pending
Tata Steel has secured interim protection in a ₹1,755.10 crore coal mining demand case in Jharkhand, with the Revisional Authority under the Ministry of Coal directing state authorities not to take coercive action against the company while its challenge is being considered.
The authority has admitted the company’s Revision Application for consideration, Tata Steel said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The order does not cancel or decide the underlying demand, but temporarily protects Tata Steel from enforcement measures during the proceedings.
What's The Dispute About?
The dispute stems from a demand notice issued by the District Mining Office (DMO), Ramgarh, dated March 30, 2026.
Tata Steel said it received the notice on April 3, with the DMO seeking an aggregate ₹1,755,10,54,029 from the company.
The demand relates to alleged excess extraction of approximately 1,62,40,399 metric tonnes of mineral coal from its West Bokaro Colliery beyond permissible limits between FY2000-01 and FY2006-07, the company said.
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It added that the demand was raised on grounds similar to those considered by the Supreme Court in the Common Cause vs Union of India case.
Tata Steel Challenges Mining Demand
The company disputed the basis of the demand and said it "lacks justification and substantive basis".
It filed Revision Application No. 101 of 2026 before the Revisional Authority, Ministry of Coal, on April 24, challenging the DMO’s notice, the company said.
The respondents in the matter are the State of Jharkhand through its Secretary, Department of Mines and Geology, and the District Mining Officer of Ramgarh.
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The Revisional Authority heard the application on August 20, while Tata Steel received a copy of the order on August 24, the company said.
Final Decision Still Pending
The authority’s order directs the respondents "not to take any coercive steps against the Applicant pursuant to the impugned demand notices/letters, during the pendency of the present Revision Application."
The interim order provides Tata Steel protection from enforcement action for now, while the company’s challenge remains pending before the Revisional Authority.
The latest development is therefore an interim relief and not a final ruling on the ₹1,755.10 crore demand. The underlying dispute will continue to be examined by the authority, with a final outcome still awaited.