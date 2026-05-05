A promoter group entity of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has divested a 2% stake in the company for ₹7,486 crore through open market transactions, with US-based Capital Group picking up the shares, according to the block deal data available on the BSE.
Following the stake sale, shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) slipped 1.10% to trade at ₹1,723.75 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.
Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd, a promoter group entity of Adani Ports, on Monday sold a total of 4,58,58,705 shares in three tranches, representing a 1.99% stake in the company, as per the data.
The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹1,632.45 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹7,486.20 crore.
After the transaction, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd's stake in the company dropped to 1.75% from 3.74%. The overall shareholding of the Adani promoter group also declined to 66.03% from 68.02%.
Meanwhile, financial services firm Capital Group bought an equivalent number of shares at the same price through its funds, Europacific Growth Fund, Capital Income Builder and Capital Group International All Countries Equity Trust (US).
APSEZ on Monday reported a 15% year-on-year increase in cargo volumes to 43.1 million metric tonnes in April, driven by 17% growth in both containers and dry cargo.
However, rail logistics volumes declined 16% year-on-year to 48,490 TEUs during the month