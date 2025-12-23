What Adani’s Ambuja-Led Cement Merger Means for ACC and Orient Shareholders

The proposed mergers of ACC and Orient Cement have appointed dates of January 1, 2026 and May 1, 2025, respectively. After the mergers, promoter ownership in Ambuja Cements will fall to 60.94% from the current 67.65%. The deal is expected to be completed within the next 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals. These include clearances from shareholders, creditors, SEBI and the NCLT, though approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is not required, as per the brokerage.