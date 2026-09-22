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Puravankara Buys 13.44-Acre Land In Greater Noida For ₹340 Cr, Aims ₹5200cr Revenue From Project

The company did not disclose the land cost. But sources said that the deal was struck at ₹340 crore.

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Puravankara Buys 13.44-Acre Land In Greater Noida For ₹340 Cr, Aims ₹5200cr Revenue From Project

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday said it has purchased a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida for ₹340 crore to develop a housing project, marking its entry into the Delhi-NCR property market.

The company is expecting an estimated revenue of ₹5,200 crore from this upcoming project.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has entered the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida.

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The company did not disclose the land cost. But sources said that the deal was struck at ₹340 crore.

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The plot has a saleable potential of 4.57 million sq ft.

Ashish Puravankara, the company's Managing Director, said, "Our entry into Delhi-NCR marks an important new chapter in Puravankara's growth journey.

NCR is one of India's largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and we have been deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here." He described the land acquisition as a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the country's leading real estate developers.

As of June 30, 2026, Puravankara has completed 97 projects totalling approximately 59 million sq ft area across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

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In the first quarter of this fiscal year, Puravankara sales bookings rose 28% annually to ₹1439 crore.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the company's sales bookings stood at ₹7,407 crore, a 55% increase from ₹4,783 crore in the preceding year.

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