  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. India lines up 100 bn investment in green energy still lags behind its asian peers

India Lines Up $100 Bn Investment In Green Energy, Still Lags Behind Its Asian Peers

Despite its clean energy commitments, India continues to expand coal-fired power generation alongside several Southeast Asian economies due to energy security concerns

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Green economy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India holds just 4% of Asia’s green revenue but is emerging as a fast-growing clean energy player

  • India has about $100 billion committed to renewables, storage and efficiency, accounting for 83% of its power-sector capital spending

  • China’s leads with $625 billion outlay and continues to expand coal capacity

India accounts for roughly 4% of Asia's total green revenues and has committed approximately $100 billion to clean energy — positioning itself as a fast-expanding but still relatively small player in the region's green economy, according to the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Investing in the Green Economy 2026 report.

The clean energy outlay, which covers renewables, storage, and efficiency improvements, represents 83% of India's total power-sector capital spending — one of the highest such ratios in Asia.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In absolute clean energy investment terms, India is yet to catch up with its Asian peers. China deployed approximately $625 billion over the same period across renewables, energy storage, nuclear, and efficiency. This reflects a gap between Asia's two largest emerging economies in their green ambitions, per the LSEG report.

Related Content
Related Content
null - freepik
Bio-Energy Emerging as Key Pillar of Green Growth Strategy: TPCI

BY PTI

Small Share, Fastest Growth

While India's 4% share of Asia's green revenues is modest against China's 41%, Japan's 28%, Hong Kong's 10%, South Korea's 6%, and Taiwan's 5%, its pace of expansion stands out.

India's green revenues grew at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 20% — outpacing Asia's regional average of 12% and the global rate of 10% over the same period, the report noted.

The LSEG report did not explicitly state India's green revenue in absolute dollar terms.

Coal Reliance Remains A Challenge

The report flagged a persistent tension in India's transition. Despite its clean energy commitments, India continues to expand coal-fired power generation alongside several Southeast Asian economies, driven by energy security concerns.

Outlook Planet C3 - null
Outlook Planet C3 2026: India’s Green Transition Summit to Focus on Climate & Circular Economy

BY Outlook Planet Desk

Asia remains the world's largest driver of coal demand, with China leading, followed by India and Southeast Asia.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×