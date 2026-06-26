India Lines Up $100 Bn Investment In Green Energy, Still Lags Behind Its Asian Peers

India holds just 4% of Asia’s green revenue but is emerging as a fast-growing clean energy player
India has about $100 billion committed to renewables, storage and efficiency, accounting for 83% of its power-sector capital spending
China’s leads with $625 billion outlay and continues to expand coal capacity
India accounts for roughly 4% of Asia's total green revenues and has committed approximately $100 billion to clean energy — positioning itself as a fast-expanding but still relatively small player in the region's green economy, according to the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Investing in the Green Economy 2026 report.
The clean energy outlay, which covers renewables, storage, and efficiency improvements, represents 83% of India's total power-sector capital spending — one of the highest such ratios in Asia.
In absolute clean energy investment terms, India is yet to catch up with its Asian peers. China deployed approximately $625 billion over the same period across renewables, energy storage, nuclear, and efficiency. This reflects a gap between Asia's two largest emerging economies in their green ambitions, per the LSEG report.
Small Share, Fastest Growth
While India's 4% share of Asia's green revenues is modest against China's 41%, Japan's 28%, Hong Kong's 10%, South Korea's 6%, and Taiwan's 5%, its pace of expansion stands out.
India's green revenues grew at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 20% — outpacing Asia's regional average of 12% and the global rate of 10% over the same period, the report noted.
The LSEG report did not explicitly state India's green revenue in absolute dollar terms.
Coal Reliance Remains A Challenge
The report flagged a persistent tension in India's transition. Despite its clean energy commitments, India continues to expand coal-fired power generation alongside several Southeast Asian economies, driven by energy security concerns.
Asia remains the world's largest driver of coal demand, with China leading, followed by India and Southeast Asia.