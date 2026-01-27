Adani, Embraer Join Hands to Build Regional Jets in India

Adani Aerospace & Defence has partnered with Brazil’s Embraer to assemble regional transport aircraft in India.
The tie-up combines Embraer’s aircraft engineering expertise with Adani’s aviation ecosystem.
The partnership aligns with Adani Group’s broader ₹6 lakh crore investment plan across aviation, infrastructure and clean energy.
Adani Aerospace & Defence has signed an MoU with Brazil’s Embraer to set up a regional transport aircraft manufacturing venture in India. The agreement will allow Embraer, the world’s third-largest aircraft manufacturer after Airbus and Boeing, to assemble its regional aircraft in India.
Under the proposed venture, Embraer’s engineering and aircraft manufacturing expertise will be combined with Adani’s growing aviation footprint, which spans airport infrastructure, aerospace manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and pilot training facilities.
Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said regional aviation plays a crucial role in economic growth. He pointed out that government initiatives such as the UDAN scheme, which aims to improve air connectivity to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, have created a strong need for a home-grown regional aviation ecosystem.
From Embraer’s side, Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, said India is a key market for the aircraft maker. He added that the partnership brings together Embraer’s aerospace capabilities with Adani’s industrial strength and focus on indigenisation.
The agreement also received backing from the government. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said, "Backed by the UDAN vision, this association will be instrumental in building end-to-end indigenous solutions for regional air connectivity. Partnerships for domestic component manufacturing and MRO services will reinforce our commitment to 'Make in India' and strengthen India’s integration into global aviation supply chains."
The development comes shortly after Jeet Adani said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that Adani Airports is preparing for its next phase of growth with a planned investment of ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years. He noted that the group is also evaluating strategic options such as a potential IPO, a demerger from Adani Enterprises, or bringing in a strategic anchor investor to unlock value.
Notably, the Adani Group has announced an investment blueprint exceeding ₹6 lakh crore across aviation, clean energy, urban infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced manufacturing. The plan, presented at the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, signal a shift towards integrated, technology-led infrastructure platforms aligned with India’s long-term growth priorities.
In Assam, the group outlined plans to build a comprehensive aviation and aerospace ecosystem around the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The proposed development includes hospitality and retail infrastructure, an aviation training academy with full-flight simulators, and MRO facilities for both narrow- and wide-body aircraft, positioning Guwahati as a regional aviation hub for the Northeast.
The group also announced large renewable energy projects in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, adding over 2,700 MW of solar capacity, along with cement manufacturing units to strengthen construction supply chains in eastern and northeastern India.
In Maharashtra, Adani’s planned investments are centred on urban redevelopment, digital infrastructure and next-generation energy systems.