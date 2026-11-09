Risks of a Relatively Open Capital Account Need Assessment, Writes NIPFP's Suranjali Tandon

Empirically, phases of tightening are associated with overheating of economies, excessive credit, say, a housing market boom, or periods of exchange rate appreciation. Cyprus and Greece, for example, raised restrictions after joining the EU and the global financial crisis. Globally, over the past two decades, the approach has been to ease controls, more so on outflows. India’s experiments with liberalisation over the past decades align with such global trends. It is interesting, though, that India compares well with other countries when ranked on financial openness in terms of inflows, be it investments in equity, debt or other investments. Whereas residents’ investments abroad are relatively more restricted than those of their peers. The changes to regulation have been incremental and, as per the IMF’s financial openness index, India compares with Russia, Argentina and Nigeria. The merit of having these guardrails cannot be dismissed, but do these work when global markets are interlinked? The current situation bears evidence of this, as the debt market in India is driven by global bond yields and equity investors migrate to markets depending on technological and regulatory shifts abroad. If there is such a feedback loop, the strength of these measures needs examination.