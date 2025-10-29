The Blue Cities Paradigm: Reimagining India’s Maritime Future

Ports have long been seen as industrial appendages, measured in metric tonnes, not ideas. That worldview is collapsing. Around the world, leading maritime hubs are transforming into “blue cities”. They are urban–maritime ecosystems where logistics, finance, technology and human capital co-evolve. As the global shift toward green and digital shipping gathers pace, the competitiveness of port cities will hinge on their ability to mobilise finance, technology and skilled talent.